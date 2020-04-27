QT’s name and shame: 16 drink drivers in Ipswich court

A FEW glasses of Vodka brought an Ipswich woman before the court when found behind the wheel of a car nearly three times the legal alcohol limit.

Saying she was in self-imposed isolation Tara Briggs proceeded with her case in a phone hook up with Ipswich Magistrates Court. Tara Lee Briggs, 30, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving (. 140) in Yamanto on February 19.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a white Honda Accord sedan was seen to swerve across Ash St at 9.10pm and its driver intercepted. When tested she gave an alcohol reading of .140.

"She said she had three glasses of Vodka at Swanbank with friends and driving back home," he said. Briggs pleaded guilty over a phone link from her home, saying she was in day six of self-imposed isolation because a relative was being treated at the time (for suspected COVID-19) but with no results as yet.

"All I can say is no one was hurt and I'm very remorseful," Briggs said. She was fined $750 and disqualified six months.

Kara Heather Styman, 28, from Brackenridge, fined $300 and disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on December 13, 2019.

Christopher Noel Gay, 55, Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive and unlicensed; and driving unlicensed -repeat offender. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said his traffic history was significant and quite appalling. Gay apologised to the court saying he'd cut back on his drug use, now used only cannabis and no longer took speed. He was fined $600 and disqualified 6 months.

James Andrew Beattie, 49, from Anthony, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Kalbar on March 7. Fined $600 and disqualified 4 months.

Jeffrey Alan Foster, 37, from East Ipswich, fined $350 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Texas on December 6, 2019.

Dion Malcolm Hawke, 31, Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed in Brassall on November 10, 2019. Disqualified 2 months and sentenced to a probation order.

Kurt Julian Rampton, 37, Bundamba, fined $450 and disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on February 22.

Shonice Marie Broadwith, 40, Boonah, disqualified 3 months and fined $500 when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on March 1.

Anthony Glen Burke, 44, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care in Redbank Plains on December 4, 2019. Fined $850 and disqualified 2 months.

Jason Andrew Foster, 44, from Kandanga, fined $750 and disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Goodna on January 11.

Danielle Anna Jaeger-Oehlert, 37, from Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving on Christmas Day last year in Wynnum West. Fined $350 and licence lost for one month.

Van Phu Nguyen, 62, from Churchable, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Wacol on November 29, 2019. Disqualified 2 months and fined $300.

Scott James Tate, 36, from One Mile, disqualified 9 months and sentenced to a probation order when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Tivoli on February 27.

Brent Anthony Taylor, 30, Goodna, fined $1200 and licence disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on December 15 last year.

Ryan Joseph Malanaphy, 27, from Greenbank, fined $500 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to driving drug positive and being unlicensed at Springfield Central on January 24.

Lachlan Daniel Dwyer, 20, Ferny Hills, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Ripley on January 25. Fined $250 and lost his licence 3 months.

Aaron James Bayliss, 37, from Churchable, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on February 1. Fined $550 and disqualified 3 months.

Adrian Frederick O'Sullivan, 29 from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving on February 1. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.