QT’s name and shame: 22 drink drivers in Ipswich court

Rodney George Hunter, 51, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Flinders View on November 17 last year. Fined $500 and disqualified 1 month.

Cornelius Adriaanus Opsteegh, 55, from Bellbird Park, fined $100 and disqualified one month after pleading guilty to drug positive driving at Goodna on January 10.

Kyle Radziejowski, 25, from Collingwood Park, fined $550 and lost his licence 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on January 9.

Shannan Ozgul Salih, 43, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Rocklea on November 2, 2019. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Kara Heather Styman, 28, from Brackenridge, fined $300 and disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on December 13, 2019.

Colin James Whitford, 48, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on October 30 last year. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Tara Lee Briggs, 30, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Yamanto on February 19. Fined $750 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Martin Richard Eva, 48, from Gailes, was fined $800 and disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on February 20.

Michael John Hodgetts, 46, from Brassall, fined $800 and disqualified 6 months and for 6 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Brassall on January 5; and failing to provide a breath specimen. The two disqualifications may be combined by Qld Transport to be 12 months.

Samantha Jo Padget, 28, from Boonah, lost her licence for 10 months and fined $850 when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Kalbar on February 23.

Marnie Lynne Phillips, 65, from Goodna, fined $700 and disqualified 6 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on February 20.

Ripeka Ngaire Tutauha, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on February 7. She was fined $900 and licence disqualified 12 months. Ms Tutauha was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Caitlin Louise Axford, 22, from Hatton Vale, fined $350 and disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving in Camira on January 7.

Benjamin Phillip Bartz, 27, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Lowood on January 19. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

James Walter Britt, 47, from Churchill, fined $400 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on January 14.

Osone Smiker Carruthers, 21, from Redbank Plains, disqualified 4 months and fined $450 after pleading guilty to drink driving when unlicensed in Redbank Plains on February 16.

Leanne Hira, 40, from Bundamba, fined $700 and disqualified 5 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bellbird Park on February 23.

Hariata Anna Leah Koia, 43, from Springfield Lakes, fined $500 and disqualified 3 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on February 10.

Jordan James Peace, 19, from Augustine Heights, fined $500 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed in Goodna on February 15.

Rory Kevin Raymond, 59, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on January 19. Fined $250 and disqualified 1 month.

Amanda Marie Saunter, 38, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bellbird Park on July 15, 2019. Fined $550 and issued a 2 month restricted licence for work only.

Kaleo Vike Tupai, 22, from Redbank, disqualified 4 months and fined $550 after pleading guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on January 18.