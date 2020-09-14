QT’s name and shame: 20 drink and drug drivers

WHEN police on patrol saw a car go through a red light at 2.40am officers turned on sirens and flashing lights to intercept the driver.

But in the case before Ipswich Magistrates Court, police say the driver of the white Toyota Camry then switched off its headlights and turned into several streets before finally stopping. Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell told the court that the driver Ajak Biar admitted he’d been drinking alcohol.

When breath tested his saliva gave an alcohol reading of 0.157 – more than three times the legal limit.

Ajak Deng Biar, 45, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (0.157) at 2.40am in Goodna on May 3. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had good references and no like offences. He was fined $750 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Johannes Wilhelmus Debets, 80, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Leichhardt on June 20. Fined $200 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Siobhan Patrice Bowers, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving on June 7 at Redbank Plains. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Ryan Patrick Brennan, 24, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Springfield Lakes on January 12. Fined $900 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Samantha Katherine Dennis, 37, from Upper Coomera, fined $800 and licence disqualified 2 months when she pleaded guilty to drug-positive driving when licence SPER suspended at Dinmore on February 4.

Allan Michael Dyson, 58, from Calamvale, fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Jimboomba on September 20, 2018.

Teneeka Lee Sexton, 23, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Greenbank on July 3. Fined $300 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Peter Ward, 53, a carpenter from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to drink driving in North Booval on May 3. The Ipswich court heard that when police intercepted a white Ford Ranger at 9pm driven by Ward he told officers he drank four beers – the last beer just 10 minutes before the RBT. Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick said his alcohol reading was 0.055 and Ward had a prior offence within five years. Defence lawyer Richard Zande said the charge was very unfortunate for Ward as he was being very mindful of his consumption and drinking light beer. However, Mr Zande said his fourth beer was mid-strength and it was this beer that likely put him over. Ward had three prior offences in 1990, 1991 and 2018. Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Ward $600 and disqualified his licence for 3 months.

Daniel Christian Thomas Dampier, 25, from Bundamba, fined $500 and disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Booval on July 10.

William Charles Ebert, 29, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Wacol on December 11, 2019. Disqualified 2 months and fined $350.

Robert John Ferguson, 52, from New Chum, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on April 30. Disqualified 6 months and fined $500.

Kirisome Junior Galovale, 26, from Redbank Plains, fined $650 and disqualified 10 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on March 22.

Nicholas Jayden Jensen, 21, from Walloon, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Amberley on May 24. Fined $400 and disqualified 3 months.

Robert John Parsons, 37, from Minden, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when unlicensed/demerits in Minden on May 21. Fined $750 and disqualified 6 months.

Mehrab Salehabadi, 37, from Springfield Lakes, was disqualified 6 months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on January 5.

Gregory Kevin Schulze, 60, from Rosewood, fined $350 and disqualified 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Rosewood on March 2.

Amosa Karere Shane Tamaariki, 30, from Southport, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Redbank Plains on August 1. Fined $1000 and disqualified 6 months.

Amelia Rose Maree Tatolu, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on May 4. Fined $650 and disqualified 10 months.

Anthony Robert Williams, 36, from Lowood, fined $350 and lost his licence 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Lockrose on July 25.

Hayden Colin Williams, 18, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Bundamba on July 28. Disqualified 4 months and fined $500.