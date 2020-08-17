QT’s name and shame: 16 drink and drug drivers

FRIDAY night drinks are likely ones of regret for driver Vienphatana Sirisomphone when he was in a car crash just down the street from his home. The driver walked off and left his damaged car at the accident scene but investigating police officers found him at his nearby home. When breath-tested he gave an alcohol reading of .131 – nearly three times the legal limit, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Vienphatana Sirisomphone, 53, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving – 0.131 at Bellbird Park on Friday, July 17. Prosecutor, Snr Const. Bridie O’Shea said police were called to an accident at 9.50pm and the driver of the other car involved told officers the other driver had decamped the scene but was wearing “chef pants”. Sirisomphone was located in his home and breath-tested at Springfield police station. Snr Const. O’Shea said he told police that he left the scene fearful of the consequences. Sirisomphone agreed in court that was what happened. Magistrate Andy Cridland said he could not apply for a work licence as he has previous drink driving offences. “This is your fifth time in court for drink-driving related offences,” he said. The driver was fined $950 and licence disqualified 10 months.

Troy Michael Lorkin, 40, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.112) at Ipswich on June 19. Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said Lorkin was intercepted at 8.10pm and tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.112. Lorkin telling police he had five beers between 2.30pm and 8pm. Defence lawyer Matthew Gemmell said Lorkin was unemployed and on Job Seeker and had a now aged history with no traffic offences since 2016. “The years 2008 and 2015 were bad years for my client with health issues. Given his history he should know better,” he said. Mr Gemmell said Lorkin used his own initiative to attend AA for counselling. Magistrate David Shepherd accepted he had made relevant progress but care was to be taken that Lorkin not put himself and other road users at risk. Lorkin was fined $700 – sent to SPER for a payment plan, and licence disqualified 6 months.

Dale Kim, 19, from Ipswich, was fined $400 and licence disqualified 9 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving; and driving unlicensed due to demerit points at Ipswich on May 9.

Matthew Gordon James McDonald, 25, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when drug positive in Collingwood Park on February 24. Fined $700 and licence disqualified 2 months.

Duncan Stuart Robb, 53, from Goodna was hit with a $1200 fine and lost his licence for 6 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Goodna on July 5.

Corina Dallas Willett, 49, from Charleville, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on March 14 and to another traffic offence. She was fined a total $1250, her licence disqualified 9 months.

Nicolas Shayne Ford, 23, from Fairney View, fined $350 and licence disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Hattonvale on April 17.

Luke Tory Fraser, 27, from Yamanto, fined $450 and licence disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on March 19.

Keith Richard Heaton, 43, from Salisbury, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Ipswich on June 8. Heaton was fined $500 and licence disqualified 3 months.

Tuani Ituragi, 22, from Brisbane, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Tivoli on July 5. Licence disqualified 5 months and fined $650.

Claire Isabelle Lennie, 25, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Purga on March 16. Fined $200 and lost her licence 1 month.

Cathy Marie Timonen, 31, from Waterford, fined $400 and licence disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Redbank Plains on April 29.

Lauren Joy Cole, 38, from South Ripley, fined $1500 when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Ipswich on March 23. She also faced other charges.

Jennifer Anne Gardiner, 44, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Raceview on April 1. When intercepted at 11.40pm a breath test gave an alcohol reading of 0.148, Gardiner told police she had three large glasses of red wine that evening at home. Fined $650 and licence disqualified 3 months.

James Mitchell Hilton Creswick, 30, from West End, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.127) at Blacksoil on April 25; and driving when unlicensed. Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dan Swanson said a police patrol saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on the Warrego Highway on Anzac Day. Creswick, the driver, gave an alcohol reading of 0.127. A check revealed his driver’s licence had expired five months before on November 23. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess fined him $500 and disqualified his licence 3 months.

Barry Linden Bonds, 41, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive (methylamphetamine) in Collingwood Park on January 10. The drug was detected in his saliva. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

David John Glenbar, 30, an electrician from Redbank, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.078) at Dalby on June 20. Disqualified 1 month and fined $350.