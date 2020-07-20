QT’s name and shame: 13 drink and drug drivers

A MOBILE dog groomer who shared a few glasses of wine with her mum is among the latest traffic offenders to go before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on drink driving, or driving when drug-positive charges.

Kimberley Martina Valk, 27, a mobile dog groomer from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.083) on April 3 in Eastern Heights. Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted her at 10pm driving a Subaru Impreza. Valk at first told officers she had not drank alcohol but then admitted drinking four glasses of white wine at her mother’s. She tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.083. Magistrate Robert Walker reminded her that it was best not to mix alcohol with driving, saying alcohol was a significant contributor to road trauma. Fined $500 and her driver’s licence disqualified 3 months.

Glen Barry Stokes, 46, a tradie from Goodna, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (methamphetamine) on May 1 in Booval. Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick said police saw a silver Holden Commodore being driven by Stokes at 9pm on Clifton street and intercepted it for an RBT. Five people were travelling inside. “He (Stokes) says he had not consumed anything and breath tested negative,” Sgt Dick said. Because he was slurring his words, a blood test was taken at hospital that proved positive to amphetamine and methylamphetamine. When asked by magistrate Robert Walker if he had anything to say, Stokes simply said “stupid”. Stokes, who makes roof tiles, said he’d been without a licence since May 1 and his boss picks him up for work. Stokes was fined $1000 and licence disqualified 8 months with Mr Walker warning him “don’t under any circumstances drive when disqualified”.

Geoffrey William Spitters, 45, a self-employed tradie from Bethania, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive (cannabis) at Carole Park on December 13, 2019. Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted Spitters driving a Holden ute at 7.20pm. He’d made admissions to recent drug use and breath tested positive to cannabis. Spitters told the court he ran his own lawn mowing business which had been hit hard because of COVID-19. He had been working two days a week. Magistrate Robert Walker said he had “not learnt the last time” with a previous offence in 2016. He fined him $550 and disqualified his licence 4 months.

Sacha Louise Chriscoli, 46, from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive and unlicensed at Chuwar on April 9. She was placed on a probation order and licence disqualified one month.

Robert Dean Peters, 41, from North Booval, fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for 16 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Ipswich on April 4.

Jessica Ann Lee Brown, 20, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bellbird Park on March 19. Fined $200 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Christopher Martin Craig, 74, from Cornubia, fined $300 and lost his licence for 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Harrisville on April 2.

Brenndan Dean Harrold, 23, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Bundamba on March 15. Fined $800 and licence disqualified 8 months.

Aaron Paul Watson, 45, from Brassall, was fined $200 and lost his licence for 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Peak Crossing on June 19.

Michael Lee Rose, 41, from Ormeau, pleaded guilty to drink drive/did attempt put motor vehicle in motion at Minden on April 10. Fined $700 and licence disqualified 5 months.

Orion Thomas Renaud Coyle, 41, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Silkstone on June 3. Licence disqualified 4 months and fined $350.

Aiden John Mawhirt, 27, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Sladevale on December 13 last year. Was fined $300 and lost his licence for 2 months.

Blare Louise McMahon, 31, from Ellen Grove, had a bad start to 2020 when she was caught drink driving on New Year’s Day. Fined $350 and licence disqualified 4 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Yamanto on January 1.