QT’S Christmas appeal off to a fantastic start

THE generosity of the Ipswich community is shining through once again with many businesses, schools, clubs and individuals signing up to help the Queensland Times’ Adopt-A-Family appeal.

Each year the QT teams up with a number of community groups, crisis care and support services, churches and shelters to help provide food hampers and gifts to 250 needy families.

This year’s appeal is off to a fantastic start, with 116 families already being ‘adopted’.

Adopt-A-Family coordinator Karen McCoombes said she was pleased to be fielding so many enquiries from the community.

“Many people who have supported the appeal in previous years have got in touch again and have generously offered to ‘adopt’ a family,” she said.

“I have also been taking many phone calls and emails from people who wish to register for the first time. They have seen the appeal in the newspaper and want to help out those in their community who are currently needing a helping hand.”

Last year all 250 families were adopted, and the QT is hoping for another happy outcome this year.

Everyone deserves to have a happy Christmas with food on the table and presents under the tree to open,” Ms McCoombes said.

“Christmas is such a wonderful time of the year, and we want to ensure some of the most vulnerable families in our community are looked after.”

People who sign up for the appeal are asked to donate a hamper which has at least enough food for the size of the family you have adopted to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Basic food items that can be included in your hamper include long life milk, cereals, tinned fruit and vegetables, pasta, bottled sauce, tea, coffee and a few sweets like biscuits, potato chips and lollies.

Some additional items which would be greatly appreciated include washing powder, toilet paper, shampoo, conditioner and other toiletry items.

The food hamper is the main priority, but if you wish to include a few presents for the family you have chosen, age appropriate toys such as dolls, cars and trucks, teddy bears, puzzles, board games and sporting equipment is always greatly appreciated by the families.

To find out more about the appeal, contact Karen McCoombes on 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au.

To see the list of families still waiting to be adopted, log onto www.qt.com.au.