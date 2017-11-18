QT writer adds insight for BBC Radio celebration

QT BUSINESS columnist and USQ media lecturer Ashley Jones will be one of the stars of the show when BBC Radio celebrates 50 years today.

Dr Jones is one of the presenters for the symposium to be held at the University of Westminster in London, marking a half century since the launch of BBC Radio.

Via video link, the lecturer will discuss USQ's work in local radio and the role local radio services play in today's society.

"I am deeply honoured to be part of this special gathering in London and to participate in the symposium,” Dr Jones said.

"Local media generally, and radio specifically, is vital to a healthy democratic society.

"The BBC Local Radio service is a significant example of radio serving local audiences in the 21st century.

Dr Jones will join a panel of experts and radio practitioners to discuss the legacy and future of local radio broadcasting.

"There is a rich history of local radio in the United Kingdom, just as it is here in Australia,” Dr Jones said.

"I have a deep interest in local media and how it supports and values its community.

"We had a great example right here in Ipswich with 4IP.”

Next year, USQ will celebrate 10 years since launching its own student-run radio station, Phoenix Radio.

Serving the Ipswich community 24 hours, seven days a week, the live streaming service provides USQ's film, television and radio students at USQ Springfield the chance to build their broadcasting skills while working with the local community to produce shows of interest.