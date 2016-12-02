QT staff unite to adopt family

AS CHRISTMAS draws ever closer, time is running out to get involved in the QT's Adopt-a-Family program.

With 50 deserving families remaining on the list provided by Ipswich charitable organisations, there is still time for groups and businesses to adopt a family.

Tracey-Jane Talbot, a key account executive for the Queensland Times, said the advertising department came up with a solution to supporting their chosen family.

Nathan Bawden and John Ash of Drakes SUPA IGA with QT sales executive Tracey-Jane Talbot and the trolley load of groceries for a QT Adopt-a-Family. Gary Worrall

"We all agreed to put in $10, and that gave us $140 to put into buying Christmas essentials for our family," Ms Talbot said.

"If other organisations can do the same, then all the families needing our help can enjoy Christmas as well."

Ms Talbot said the advertising team realised it was too difficult for one or two people to sponsor a family on their own, but by everyone putting in a small amount, it is a lot easier.

"There would be plenty of businesses, sporting clubs or community groups that could put together a syndicate, the way we did, with everyone putting in an affordable amount, to help someone less fortunate than themselves.

"All it takes is 10 to 15 people, at just $10 per person, and you can make a huge difference to a family doing it tough."

All the families on the QT Adopt-a-Family register had been referred by Ipswich's charitable organisations, who identified those people genuinely in need.

"It is not us, it is not a 'self-referral', these are families identified by our hard-working, and often over-worked, local charities, and they are asking if as a community, we can help out at Christmas."

To adopt a family, contact Mrs Karen McCoombes at the QT office on 3817 1786.