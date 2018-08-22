Menu
LOVELY GESTURE: Delores Nash from the QT will be taking part in the Camp Quality esCarpade fundraiser. Ashleigh Howarth
News

QT staff member to undertake road trip to help sick kids

Ashleigh Howarth
by
22nd Aug 2018 4:01 PM

A STAFF member from the Queensland Times has signed up for a week-long outback adventure fundraiser which will raise money for the children's cancer charity, Camp Quality.

Delores Nash, who works in sales support, will take part in esCarpade, which is Camp Quality's biggest annual fundraiser.

Hailed as one of Australia's happiest and wackiest outback motoring adventures, this year the convoy of colourful cars, all of which must be at least 20 years old, will travel from Bathurst to Wagga Wagga, covering more than 2600km over seven days from October 21-27.

 

Ms Nash said she was excited to tag along.

"It's not every day you get an opportunity to participate in such an event for such a worthwhile cause," she said.

"My brother and brother-in-law participated in this event last year and I've been lucky enough to be able to join their little team," she said.

 

"I have been blessed with four now grown healthy children and I could not imagine what it must be like to be in a situation of having a child ill with cancer or even worse to have lost a child and to feel so helpless.

"I just want to make a difference to these young Aussie kids and their families in any way I can."

To donate, visit www. fundraise.camp quality.org. au/\fundraisers /car68 Toothless/camp-quality.

Ipswich Advertiser

