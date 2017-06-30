QT reader off to the big fight

WHEN he was told he'd won two tickets to Sunday's blockbuster boxing event at Suncorp Stadium, Tyler Clearly had to contain his excitement because he was in the quiet carriage on a train.

Tyler was one of four lucky winners in The Queensland Times contest to win a double pass to the Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn fight on Sunday in front of an expected crowd of more than 60,000 people.

Tyler, from Gailes, will take his best friend to the fight with him this weekend and can't wait to make a day of it.

"I'm pretty excited, it's a first win for me. I've never won something like this before. My friend, Mary, is really pumped for it, too. We're going for the underdog. Hopefully Jeff Horn will come through,” he said.

"If the atmosphere is good, which I think it will be, it will be something special.

"I saw the contest mentioned on Facebook, and thought I'd just try my luck. When they rang me, I was on the train so I couldn't be too loud and said to my mate quietly 'I just won tickets to the fight!'”

The event could be not only the biggest crowd ever for a fight in Australia but the biggest crowd for any sporting event in Queensland.

The current record for such an event in Queensland stands at 58,912, where rugby league fans packed the stands at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre, in Nathan, for the 1997 Super League grand final.

In that game, speedster Steve Renouf delivered a man-of the-match performance as the Broncos ran over the Sharks in what is still widely regarded as one of the greatest grand finals in the sport's history.

