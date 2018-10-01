QT Golf Day to raise funds for Hospice

GET A ROUND IN: Kerryn Costello and David Box are looking forward to the upcoming QT Golf Day, with proceeds going to Ipswich Hospice.

IF YOU have four buddies, round them up, form a team and get them to practice their golf swings so they are in top form for the upcoming QT Golf Day.

Dedicated golfers, and those who like to take to the green occasionally, are asked to sign up to play a round, enjoy the sunshine and camaraderie, while also raising money for a good cause at the Sandy Gallop Golf Course on Thursday, October 25.

Proceeds raised from the day will be donated back to the Ipswich Hospice, a seven-bed private healthcare facility, providing quality end of life palliative care to terminally ill people, and support for their families.

Kerryn Costello from Ipswich Hospice said they relied on fundraisers like this to meet half of their budget requirements.

"It costs us about $750 per bed per day to run the facility, which is just over $2million a year," she said.

"Half of that comes from the government and the other half we have to either fundraise or have people donate to us."

QT General Manager David Box said the paper has been hosting this event for more than 20 years, and was happy to help a vital service like Ipswich Hospice.

"I love this golf day in particular because it's one of the biggest fundraisers which we are involved with," Mr Box said.

"If you want to raise money for anyone in town, Hospice is a good charity to support."

Tickets are $200 per team of four.

There will be two tee-off times this year, with a morning session from 7am-noon and then from 12.30-5.30pm.

Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor holes on the course.

Register your team online at www.ipswichhospice. org.au and click on hospice events, or phone them on 38120063 today.