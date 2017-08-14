QT FORUM: Unanimous support for Show Society project

SUPPORT: MP Shayne Neumann and Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow with plans for a convention, exhibition and emergency evacuation centre.

THE Ipswich Show Society's plan to build a $40 million exhibition and flood evacuation centre at the showgrounds will have the support of whoever is elected Ipswich mayor after it was given the unanimous thumbs up by candidates at a QT election forum.

On Thursday night, all candidates were asked: "Do you support the Ipswich Show Society proposal to build a convention, exhibition and emergency evacuation centre on the Ipswich Showgrounds. If so, what assistance would you and council give to the show society to help them build such a facility?"

All 11 candidates voiced their support for the project and the consensus was they would work with all tiers of government to make it happen.

Jack Paff, an Ipswich Show Society life member, went on the front foot the day after the forum to give the project his unequivocal support.

"The location of the showgrounds is close to the university, hospital and key facilities that are flood free... so it lends itself to being the place to construct an exhibition and emergency evacuation centre," he said.

"The show society has spent thousands of dollars on consultancy work and we are talking with the Federal and State governments about it.

"We don't want to make it a political issue. It is just a great community project."

The total spend, including upgrades of other showground buildings and facilities, would be about the $68 million mark.

"It is a lot of money, but the project could go ahead in different phases," Mr Paff said.

"We have spoken to (Federal) Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann and we have to put the plans forward."

The project has the backing of Blair MP Shayne Neumann who was on hand with Ipswich Show Society vice-president Darren Zanow to unveil detailed plans for the project in February.

In 2016 former LNP candidate for Blair Teresa Harding gave Senator Fiona Nash a briefing at the showgrounds on the Ipswich Show Society's project.

While Mr Paff does not share Mr Neumann's politics, he said he would work with Mr Neumann if elected mayor to get the project over the line.

"We want a bi-partisan approach to this because it would be really great for the city and the facility could be used for all sorts of things including exhibitions and shows of all kinds," Mr Paff said

The proposed facility, integrated with other showground infrastructure, would cater for 4000 people in an emergency situation, seat more than 600 people in a main auditorium and be a beacon for expos and home shows.

Mr Zanow and Mr Neumann have highlighted the economic, social and emergency management benefits of the project.

Funding will be sought from federal, state and council coffers with the Ipswich Show Society also making a major contribution.

The project involves transforming the current cattle pavilion into a four-storey exhibition and flood evacuation centre.

The bottom two levels will be for car parking with the exhibition centre's main hall on the third level. The mezzanine level is set to contain offices and storage.

The show society also plans to have an additional two-storey car park within the grounds to cater all-up for 1000 car spaces.

After the QT forum last Thursday, Mr Zanow said he was delighted all mayoral candidates had promised to support the project

"They are all backing the concept," he said.

"I do think it is important they all understand the full concept, which is for a convention, exhibition and emergency evacuation centre which will also incorporate the performing arts and so many things the city of Ipswich needs.

"We have a city of 200,000 people and we don't have a convention centre. Whenever the mayor gets on the ground running, whoever that may be, I will be knocking on their door to explain the whole concept and why this is terrific for Ipswich."