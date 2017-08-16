QT FORUM: Candidates grilled on development, donations

DEVELOPMENT, donations from developers, disclosure of council spending on travel and the protection of heritage buildings were among the topics mayoral hopefuls were asked to discuss at the QT's forum last night, ahead of Saturday's election.

About 100 people turned out to watch the debate at the University of Southern Queensland's Springfield campus which was also broadcast live online.

The first crowd applause of the night went to contender Jack Paff who responded to a question on development and heritage saying Ipswich's large blocks and large home style of living should be preserved.

"There are two Ipswich cities, there's Springfield and there's Ipswich old city. The old city is losing its heritage because a lot of the large blocks of land the city is built on… are being turned into larger blocks of ground where there are duplexes built on them," Mr Paff said.

"We need to preserve those old wide streets and high set homes, those old timber homes… we don't want to be looking like Springfield and Augustine Heights where you can run across rooves without even touching the ground, you can go from house to house these days - it's no wonder the criminals are having such a wonderful time."

The first laughs of the evening went to Peter Luxton with a spirited opening performance followed by a round of applause following a metaphor about chicken in cages and people in small houses.

"There great concern about density," Mr Luxton said, in response to a question about high-density development.

"We hear about the council getting accolades for banning cage chickens in Ipswich… we are doing the same thing to our children when we are giving them a life without a back yard.

"The lovely big back yards my kids grew up in are disappearing. Unfortunately, that's a state government oversight because they mandate how small a yard can be, but then again the council has nowhere objected to this. I am very concerned about where we are heading, there is no cultural, environmental or social benefit in slamming people together like sardines."

QT election forum at USQ, Tuesday August 15. Pictured: Brett Morrissey, The Greens

Brett Morrissey, a town planning graduate, has already established his campaign back by The Greens Party is partly fueled by concerns about development.

Mr Morrissey told the crowd a lot of "inconsistent" development was happening throughout Ipswich.

"We are seeing a lot of inconsistent developments being approved, for example low density areas where we are seeing high density places being built. People have to question why this is being allowed, inconsistent with the plan.

"There's a lot of aggrieved people out there having high density places built next to them. They have no recourse other than to take the council to court."

Mr Morrissey stayed on the topic of development, particularly waste management, when asked whether the CEO should be moved on.

"Given that Ipswich's waste management strategy is years out of date and the council hasn't fulfilled its statutory obligations, and we now have a waste management crisis on our hands, the two sitting councilors should be calling the CEO to account and asking why… how was that stuffed up?"

QT election forum at USQ, Tuesday August 15. Pictured: Peter Luxton, Cr Paul Tully, Patricia Petersen

Candidates were also given an opportunity to ask questions of other candidates.

Mr Morrissey used the opportunity to ask Cr Tully if he had received any hospitality or donations from any dump operators.

Cr Tully replied, no.