QT Adopt-a-Family appeal to help disadvantaged families

CAN YOU HELP: Katrina Kane from ICYS and Karen McCoombes from The Queensland Times promote the Adopt-a-Family Appeal. Rob Williams

THE festive season is almost upon us once again, and while it can be a cause to celebrate for many, for others it can be a very stressful and worrying time.

Every year, hundreds of people in our tight-knit community can't take part in cooking and eating a delicious Christmas dinner, or experience the joy of opening presents which have been left under the tree, due to hardships they are facing in their life.

These hardships might include losing a job, a relationship breakdown, domestic violence situations or the possibility of becoming homeless.

Others are stretching their budget as much as they possibly can as they struggle to make ends meet each week due to the rising cost of living.

But help is at hand for some of our most vulnerable residents through the Queensland Times Adopt-a-Family appeal.

Like the name suggests, the campaign allows readers to 'adopt a family' and make their Christmas special by putting together a hamper, which is then forwarded on by local charities who have partnered with the paper.

This year there are 250 families who are urgently needing your assistance, and the Queensland Times is calling on businesses, community organisations, schools, sporting clubs and members of the public to sign up to take on a family.

Adopt-a-Family appeal co-ordinator Karen McCoombes is once again hoping to hear from generous members of the community.

"The thought of someone in our community not having something to eat on Christmas Day is horrible. No matter where we live or what we do, we should all have that right to have something nice to eat during the festive season," she said.

"I have seen how generous people are, and I am hoping that generosity will once again shine through as we help these 250 families who have fallen on hard times.

"Hardships come in many different forms, and can happen to anyone. We hope you will be kind enough to open your hearts and help us to help these people have a wonderful holiday."

Ipswich Community Youth Service (ICYCS) is just one of the many community organisations who the Queensland Times have partnered with.

Katrina Kane from ICYCS said they were proud to partner with the paper again.

"We have seen first hand the amount of people in need here in Ipswich," she said.

"We are grateful to the QT for this appeal, and so are our clients."

If you would like to help the appeal, phone Karen on 38171786 or email aaf@qt.com.au to adopt a family.

Be sure to read the QT from next week to see a full list of families who are up for adoption.