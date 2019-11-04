QSuper and Sunsuper in merger talks

QUEENSLAND'S two biggest super funds - QSuper and Sunsuper - are in merger talks that would create the country's largest fund, managing $180 billion for almost two million people.

QSuper and Sunsuper on Monday confirmed they were in "preliminary, non-binding discussions" about a possible partnership that would create a pension fund goliath to take on industry giants such as Australian Super.

In a joint statement QSuper chair Karl Morris and Sunsuper chair Andrew Fraser said the funds had to consider how to best serve their members' interests and whether a partnership between the two funds would benefit members.

"Whether or not that consideration proceeds beyond preliminary discussions is dependent on many factors," they said. "In the meantime, both Sunsuper and QSuper members may be assured they will be kept informed of any material decisions."

The possible combination of the two pension giants comes amid rising competition in the superannuation sector that has seen a wave of mergers and growing dissatisfaction with funds run by the big banks.

QSuper chairman Karl Morris. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Founded in 1912 to manage the retirement nest eggs of public servant QSuper now has 585,000 members with over $113 billion in funds under administration.

Sunsuper began in 1987 and now manages $69 million for its 1.4 million members. QSuper has in recent years faced increased competition from funds such as Sunsuper and Victorian-based HESTA after it lost the monopoly to operate the state's $70 billion public service pension fund in 2017.

Both funds have cut fees and ramped up their marketing efforts as they attempted to keep either fund poaching members.

Both QSuper and Sunsuper, which are both 'profit for member' funds, are among the best performers in the country, last week picking up a swag of industry awards.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority wants super funds, particularly small ones, to merge to reduce complexity in the super system.

In April VicSuper and First State Super - funds focused on state government employees in Victoria and New South Wales respectively - announced plans for a merger that would create a $110 billion fund. Brisbane-based Club Super in September announced it would merge with larger rival Hostplus.