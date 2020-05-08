Menu
Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty charges into the Redbank Plains Bears.
QRL outlines steps to support return to community footy

8th May 2020 9:04 AM
Queensland Rugby League Region Managers and Chairs met Wednesday to discuss plans for a possible resumption of community sport in Queensland.

This was following the recent release of the AIS Framework for Rebooting Sport.

It has been confirmed through State Government that this Framework has been endorsed as the road map for a return to community sport in Queensland.

The QRL will continue to work with State Government and the QRL Chief Medical Officer on developing guidelines specific to rugby league that will need to be endorsed by the state’s Chief Medical Officer.

These guidelines and any forthcoming endorsement will allow us to forecast possible return dates, competition structures and the associated costs such as insurance.

The three levels for Rebooting Sport as detailed in the Framework provide a general guide for the gradual return to full training and competition.

Progression through the levels will require Government approval, including the easing of current restrictions around home confinement, movement and social gathering.

As has been the case in all previous decision making, the health and wellbeing of participants and the general safety of the wider community will remain the priority.

Ipswich Queensland Times

