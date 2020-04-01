QRL leaves door open for RLI

STILL HOPE: The QRL has suspended local footy until June 1, leaving clubs hopeful of seeing some action later this year. Pictured is Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty charging onto the field ahead of last year’s RLI Grand Final.Picture: Rob Williams.

Queensland Rugby League said today it remained committed to the re-commencement of community rugby league matches and training this year.

However, QRL managing director Robert Moore stressed this would only be possible if the return of football was deemed safe for all participants, volunteers and their families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As it currently stands, the QRL has now extended the suspension of all community rugby league activity until June 1, 2020.

The decision was made in consultation with the QRL’s chief medical officer, who advised the updated measures for the rugby league fraternity was in line with government initiatives to limit community transmission.

Moore said the QRL would continue to monitor the government’s advice closely in a concerted effort to communicate with stakeholders as often as possible.

“This review process may result in the need to reduce or extend the suspension period as outlined here, based on the advice available at the time,” Moore said.

Moore praised the commitment of the game’s community volunteers during the difficult period.

“We know that many of our volunteers are going through their own personal challenges throughout this unprecedented time,” Moore said.

“What is heartening is the support that so many are providing to their members.

“We are also encouraged to hear that many of our leagues and clubs are exploring revised competition formats and playing conditions, should circumstances allow games to be played later in the year.”

The latest health guidelines, as well as confirmation of the extension made to the suspension of community rugby league, has been communicated via a memo to all regions, leagues and clubs.

The community update comes after last week’s decision to immediately cancel the four QRL statewide competitions for 2020 due to health concerns around extensive travel, as well as financial considerations for competing clubs.