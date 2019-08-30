QRL handouts not the answer for West End

RUGBY LEAGUE: The future of the West End Bulldogs was a key talking point when the QRL Board met at the North Ipswich Reserve on Thursday.

SEQ Rugby League chairman Brad Tallon said he was aware of the 105-year-old East Ipswich club's appeal for $20,000 to keep its doors open and the QRL sympathised with how challenging it was for clubs to survive in the current landscape.

He said while community fundraising was important, the QRL did not view throwing money at clubs as a solution.

Instead, he identified assisting them with governance and ensuring they were able to help themselves as the way forward.

"It is hard for clubs to get sponsorships,” he said.

"We have to make sure we ensure that clubs have volunteers and that we are doing the best we can possibly do to assist the clubs through those difficulties. A lot of the issue is around helping the clubs with their governance and being able to help themselves.

"Certainly there are funds available both across the game and through government to assist clubs but also a lot of that is around making sure the clubs know how to get access to it, and also what the best ways to do fundraising are, and what are the best ways to get volunteers to help clubs through.”

Tallon said the QRL was undergoing structural changes and looking to add employees charged with visiting clubs and helping them to remain viable.

"We understand the West End club has got a proud history,” he said. "It has been around for over 100 years and it would be very disappointing for those clubs to be in difficulties like this but we've just got to work through what the best way is to make sure they can set up a sustainable future.

"The game is recognising that this is one of the areas where we really need to provide assistance for the clubs to actually plan their own future, and remain a viable entity in the face of economic difficulty and geographical changes to where the population bases are. Certainly fundraising in the community and getting sustainable funds is important but as I said we don't want the clubs to fail and we're looking at the whole structure of the Ipswich comp to make sure we continue to make them viable.”

Tallon said it was an exciting time for rugby league in Ipswich with the region leading growth in the women's game.

He said the appointment of a development officer jointly funded by Rugby League Ipswich, the Ipswich Jets and the SEQ region had enhanced the junior pathway and there were more opportunities than ever.

Tallon said the QRL had also been looking to increase numbers in the 18 and 19 year age groups and find ways to keep players involved but it was not a one size fits all solution and leagues had been encouraged to work with local clubs to address the important issue.

He said Ipswich was one of the state's most rapidly developing areas and the QRL was devising a plan for growing rugby league in boom suburbs like Ripley because it was imperative development of the game mirrored population growth.