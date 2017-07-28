QRL director says Ipswich Jets a pleasure to be around

FAMILY: Ipswich Jets star Michael Purcell and the rest of the squad did the city proud on a trip to Winton as a QRL director's letter revealed.

THE IPSWICH Jets aren't just about rugby league.

They are about community and making sure they do the city, themselves and the wider community proud.

No better example of that came on the weekend on a trip to Winton in the Intrust Super Cup on game day when the plane was delayed and the game put back an hour.

An email from Danny McGuire, one of the directors of the Queensland Rugby League, to Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson was full of praise for the way the players conducted themselves on a challenging journey.

Mr McGuire took the time to tell Mr Johnson that it was a pleasure to accompany the squad.

He said that his wife also had commented on how courteous the players had been over the weekend, which included two refuelling stops on the way home.

Sports Minister Mick de Brenni was also on the plane so, combined with a backs to the wall win over Townsville, it was a great advertisement for what the Jets bring to rugby league.

As a rugby league journalist for over 20 years, I can safely say that no club has been as much of a pleasure to cover as the Jets, on and off the field.