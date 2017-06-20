QR workers sacked for being drunk and high on the job

AN UNPRECEDENTED seven Queensland Rail workers have been sacked in just one month after coming to work drunk or high on drugs, including three members of the same work crew.

The troubled operator has ramped up its hard-line approach to substance use in recent months that saw it record a peak in positive tests in April after a series of targeted stings, The Courier-Mail can reveal.

One operation homed in on a regional work group that led to the sacking of three - one who tested positive for cannabis and alcohol and two others who had been drinking.

Two guards, a station customer service attendant and another regional track worker were also netted in April during a whopping 852 tests for cannabis, methamphetamine and other amphetamines. They have either been sacked or are awaiting their penalty.

QR's new chief executive Nick Easy slammed the results as "unacceptable" as staff put safety at risk.

