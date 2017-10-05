QR trains skip stations then celebrated being on time

30°
by Charlie Peel and Kelmeny Fraser

QUEENSLAND Rail employees raised concerns directly with the rail body's boss over the fairness of the organisation's practice of skipping stations to meet on-time running targets.

The Courier-Mail can reveal that the tactic was questioned internally up to a year ago but QR has stuck by its policy of running some trains express past scheduled stops to catch up for lost time.

As revealed last week, stations that are skipped are being counted by QR as being on time in official statistics used by the State Government to measure its performance.

Internal documents obtained by The Courier-Mail reveal staff members raised concerns with then-chief executive officer Helen Gluer about whether it was right to leave passengers stranded.

