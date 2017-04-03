QR spoils Easter for Ipswich residents

AS PREVIOUSLY rumoured, failed south-east Queensland rail operator Queensland Rail has sunk to a new low in customer service.

While the news is currently saturated with the post Cyclone Debbie natural disaster, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Jackie Trad conveniently announced that Easter train services, and also the weekend before Easter (April 8-9), will only run hourly. Train services will only run every two hours on the Sunshine Coast Line. Only the Airport Line will still run the usual 30-minute service. The train times will also be at a different time to the normal timetables, just to further annoy frustrated passengers.

The spin is that this will make Easter services more reliable, though QR appears to run an unreliable service irrespective of frequency.

This horrendous service reduction will take QR back to an era of diesel-hauled services in the 70s and 80s.

What is really very disappointing is that the reduced service weekend and Easter timetable has time changes from the normal clock-face patterns.

For example, trains depart Rosewood on the hour on this reduced weekend timetable, through Goodna at 41 minutes past the hour.

Services are normally 27 and 57 minutes past the hour.

Outbound trains through Goodna are normally at seven and 37 minutes past the hour. Under the reduced weekend timetable, this is now 40 minutes past the hour.

These changes will catch a lot of passengers out, and will mean missing any timed bus or rail connections and the like, and as result journey times may well be extended by hours.

Perhaps the new CEO of Queensland Rail could explain why this mediocre reduced service timetable is such a mess please?

Quite clearly, QR does not care the slightest bit about the travelling public, including those who need to travel over Easter and the weekend before, including hospital and emergency service workers, hospitality and restaurant workers, retail workers, people wanting to go shopping in and around Brisbane CBD and anyone else trying to avoid Easter road congestion.

BrizCommuter has just had to cancel a restaurant reservation in Brisbane's CBD on Easter Saturday, as he can't face up to a 59-minute wait for a train home. Also, at the time of writing, TransLink has failed to update the journey planner, or publish the timetables.

QR's worsening #RailFail begs quite a few questions:

Are there going to be any more cutbacks to the "2017 timetable” that we were told would be in place for the whole of 2017? Are more weekends going to see hourly services?

Does QR realise the damage this will cause businesses and events? Does QR understand the damage this will cause to Brisbane and south-east Queensland?

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back on Track