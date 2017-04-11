QR service reduced to a 'nightmare' level

The Wednesday afternoon train from Brisbane arrives at the Nambour Railway Station at 7pm. Story about a day in the life of commuters to Brisbane on our trains by Kathy Sundstrom.

THE first weekend of reduced rail services is over.

How terribly sad to see the once great Queensland Rail reduced to a level of service delivery failure that one would have only dreamed of in nightmares.

It is our view that such a reduced service timetable must never be inflicted on the travelling public again.

It is time the planners at Queensland Rail and TransLink looked at options for maintaining acceptable service levels by changing the overall operational patterns.

Time to consider this. Two options:

1. Modify the weekend operating pattern so that branch lines have shuttles and all stoppers Caboolture-Ipswich, Ferny Grove-Beenleigh.Shuttles on the rest. There will be transfers but everywhere would get 30-minute, express services Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast every hour.

or

2. Have rolling closures of the network eg one weekend take out Ipswich/ Rosewood/Springfield. Do concentrated track work.

Next weekend close say Northgate-Gympie North, Shorncliffe, and so forth.

It is very embarrassing that the Ferny Grove line this past weekend (track closure) had a better service than the open rail lines in the main.

Under option 1 (preferred) bus/rail connections are a lot less problematical, and key bus timings could be adjusted if this was permanent, say until 2018.

The impact of the school holiday/Easter timetable in breaking the bus/rail connections was not properly considered in our opinion.

For example some feedback from TransLink Facebook:

"I was shocked when I found this out today. The funny thing is the 500 bus leave four minutes before the train is due so you have to wait another hour for a bus home. If the trains changes should the buses not change to meet the trains. Why does this not happen?"

Breaking the bus/rail connections really does hurt folk. It has been not been given enough consideration by Queensland Rail and TransLink.

There are only two ways to mitigate it. Increase train frequency or get back to clock face.

I will be in Melbourne for Easter. Trains will be running every 10 minutes on the lines I travel there. What a contrast to the mess in south-east Queensland, hey?

Best wishes,

ROBERT DOW