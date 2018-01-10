QR responds to concerns of Ipswich rail line closure

The New Generation Rollingstock trains at Redbank Workshops January 4 this year.

The New Generation Rollingstock trains at Redbank Workshops January 4 this year. Contributed

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH'S train services will not be closed during the Commonwealth Games but some services could be adjusted, Queensland Rail says.

Responding to concerns voiced by Robert Dow of advocacy group Rail Back on Track, Queensland Rail wanted to assure residents' lines would remain open during the sporting event.

Chief executive officer Nick Easy declared there were "no plans” to close the Ipswich, Rosewood or Springfield rail lines.

"It is inevitable there will be adjustments to some services given the scale of this international event and increases in the demand on the Gold Coast line,” he said.

"Queensland Rail is working closely with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to finalise an integrated public transport model for southeast Queensland which will encompass all modes of transport to support travel to and from the Games, and for other customers during Games time.”

He said the model will meet demand during the Commonwealth Games and ensure public transport users continue to access services.

Mr Easy said the details of the model would be released to commuters and spectators before the April event.

The senior bureaucrat also moved to defend the progress of the state's $4.4 billion New Generation Rollingstock train fleet after Mr Dow criticised the slow rollout.

"We have deployed two further NGR trains this week, which started passenger services Monday,” he said.

Mr Easy predicted more would begin in February.

The slow rollout of the new trains has kept older ones in service beyond their use-by date, Mr Dow said.

He said the age and requirement for constant maintenance of the old trains were causing mechanical problems and delays across the network.

But Mr Easy said Queensland Rail had "consistently met its target” of more than 95 per cent of trains running on time across 840km of network.

"Unplanned disruptions and faults can occur across the network from time to time,” he said.