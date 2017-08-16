QR not keen on urinal fix after bladder-busting breakdown

QUEENSLAND Rail has poured cold water on a proposal to equip trains with emergency urinal kits to avoid a repeat of last week's bladder-busting mid-station train breakdown.

Commuter group Rail Back on Track has called on QR to install the disposable bags, pointing out the solution was used in 2011 by Dutch national rail operator NS for emergency situations.

Like Queensland, not all of the Dutch trains have toilets. In the Netherlands this creates problems in winter when snow makes it difficult to evacuate passengers trapped on broken-down trains.

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow raised the urinal bag suggestion this week after about 60 rail passengers became trapped on board a broken-down train on the Ferny Grove line last Friday night for almost three hours.

