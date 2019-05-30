QR issues apology for level crossing delays

QUEENSLAND Rail has apologised to motorists delayed by a malfunctioning Ipswich crossing signal.

At about 7.40am on Tuesday, a signal fault occurred at the Karrabin-Rosewood Rd level crossing just near the Karrabin station.

The boom gates continued to operate normally but the fault caused the warning lights to remain activated and left drivers unsure if they could cross without a train in sight.

"We'd like to sincerely apologise to any motorists who experienced a delay because of this issue," a QR spokesperson said.

"We immediately deployed signal electricians to attend the site and investigate.

"Signal electricians arrived on site at 8.30am and completed a reset of the level crossing infrastructure which resolved the issue with the light.

"A final test confirmed the level crossing was working as designed."

To make a report regarding Queensland Rail level crossings or infrastructure call TransLink on 13 16 17.

All level crossings on the South East Queensland Rail network are assessed every 96 hours to ensure they are operating as designed.