QR inspection delays demo of CBD buildings

IF YOU'RE expecting the demolition of buildings in Ipswich's CBD to be explosive, think again.

Works on removing the old buildings to make way for the new were due to start in June.

Workers moved in behind the Ipswich City Square building mid-June but rain hindered progress and at the time a dilapidation report was still being finalised.

But now those workers have been delayed again as the council waits for Queensland Rail to finish its inspection of the train tunnel beneath the property, acting mayor Cr Paul Tully said.

Cr Tully said Queensland Rail staff were vigilantly photographing and thoroughly inspecting the tunnel to ensure it can cope with the weight of heavy machinary needed to demolish the buildings.

He said the actual demolition was unlikely to be the spectacular sight often shown on TV and that there were no plans to use explosives to bring the building down.

"We're expecting it to be all systems go shortly," Cr Tully said.

"The issue is the heavy machinary that will need to go down into the mall. QR are still finalising their inspection of the tunnel.

"The bulldozing and and demolition equipment will likely move in before mid-July."

CBD timeline

December 2016: Ipswich City Council announces it has drafted the final plans for the long-awaited CBD redevelopment.

March 2017: Expression of interest issued to demolition workers.

April 2017: Business in the CBD express doubt over the CBD redevelopment after 10 years of discussing the project.

June 2017: Demolition contract signed and the tender is awarded to Hutchinson Builders.

July 2017: Demolition works due to begin any day with the council waiting for QR to finish its inspection of the train tunnel beneath the mall.

What next?

The project is still on track for works to start this year on the one way road to Union Place. Construction on the library, council administration building, civic space at the river end of the redevelopment is expected to finish late 2019.