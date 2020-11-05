QR and council discussing future of Herbert St Bridge

The Herbert Street Bridge was closed to traffic in February by Queensland Rail.

IPSWICH City Council is in discussion with Queensland Rail over the future of the Herbert Street Bridge, nine months after it was closed to traffic.

The 120-year-old timber road over rail bridge in Sadliers Crossing closed to cars and other vehicles in February as QR deemed it unsafe due to its deteriorating condition.

The QR-asset remains open as a pedestrian and cyclist crossing but about 1700 cars were using the bridge a day.

It served as an emergency access during major flood events with motorists also using it as a rat run as congestion rose on nearby Brisbane St.

Ipswich City Council condemned the decision back in February, with former interim administrator Steve Greenwood saying it had caught many in the community by surprise.

“While council acknowledges the bridge has had significant decay since 2012 and that temporary measures have been undertaken to prolong its life, council’s longstanding position is that the bridge’s closure would result in considerable impacts on local residents,” he said at the time.

“It’s also important to note that during major flood events, the bridge is the highest point for the local catchment and is used as an emergency access when other roads are flooded.”

The council requested QR continue to undertake maintenance works to keep the bridge open to traffic but it was refused.

It was also closed in 2012 but reopened after a load limit of five tonnes was applied.

QR CEO Nick Easy said the Ipwsich community would be updated as plans progress with an alternate access route for emergency vehicles being investigated.

“Queensland Rail is working with Ipswich City Council regarding the future of the bridge and, following community feedback, is investigating an alternate emergency vehicle … access route if required during a major weather event,” he said.

“In the interim, Queensland Rail has processes in place to maintain access to the bridge during major flooding events if other routes become impacted.

“We are continuing to monitor the condition of the bridge and maintain it to ensure it remains an active transport link for pedestrians and cyclists.”

A council spokesman confirmed discussions are currently being held about the future of the bridge.

