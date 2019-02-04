Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT: Police recovered two stolen cars and arrested four offenders on Sunday.
CAUGHT: Police recovered two stolen cars and arrested four offenders on Sunday. Contributed
News

GPS tracker leads police right to stolen cars, offenders

Lachlan Mcivor
by
4th Feb 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE recovered two stolen cars and arrested four offenders on Sunday after being notified of their locations and movements by GPS tracking devices installed within the stolen vehicles.

The technology enabled tactical deployment of police who were able to safely deploy tyre deflation devices to stop the vehicles and apprehend all offenders in two separate incidents.

The first vehicle was detected at about 7am and the offender was apprehended with the vehicle at Deebing Heights half an hour later.

The second vehicle was detected at about 10.50am in Ipswich with three juvenile offenders abandoning the vehicle at Redbank shortly after being successfully stung with a tyre deflation device.

All three then ran from the scene but were all apprehended a short time later at about 11.20am with members of the public assisting police.

Police said this was a prime example of how technology is assisting in the quick apprehension of offenders, and of community members getting involved and assisting police.

They thanked the members of the public who assisted at Redbank.

crime deebing heights gps tracking ipswich police redbank stolen cars
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New Ipswich eatery is burger joint's 14th store in Qld

    premium_icon New Ipswich eatery is burger joint's 14th store in Qld

    Food & Entertainment New store opens in city limits

    • 4th Feb 2019 1:20 PM
    Charity urges people to GIVIT instead of dumping

    premium_icon Charity urges people to GIVIT instead of dumping

    News Bins overflowing at Ipswich charity called "disgusting”

    • 4th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    How this Ipswich mum beat anxiety and depression

    premium_icon How this Ipswich mum beat anxiety and depression

    News First time author shares her struggles

    • 4th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Hunt on for winner as unregistered lotto ticket scoops $570K

    premium_icon Hunt on for winner as unregistered lotto ticket scoops $570K

    News There were seven division one winning entries in the draw

    • 4th Feb 2019 11:53 AM