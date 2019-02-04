GPS tracker leads police right to stolen cars, offenders

CAUGHT: Police recovered two stolen cars and arrested four offenders on Sunday.

POLICE recovered two stolen cars and arrested four offenders on Sunday after being notified of their locations and movements by GPS tracking devices installed within the stolen vehicles.

The technology enabled tactical deployment of police who were able to safely deploy tyre deflation devices to stop the vehicles and apprehend all offenders in two separate incidents.

The first vehicle was detected at about 7am and the offender was apprehended with the vehicle at Deebing Heights half an hour later.

The second vehicle was detected at about 10.50am in Ipswich with three juvenile offenders abandoning the vehicle at Redbank shortly after being successfully stung with a tyre deflation device.

All three then ran from the scene but were all apprehended a short time later at about 11.20am with members of the public assisting police.

Police said this was a prime example of how technology is assisting in the quick apprehension of offenders, and of community members getting involved and assisting police.

They thanked the members of the public who assisted at Redbank.