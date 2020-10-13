Qld’s top eight child care centres revealed

Eight Queensland child care centres have been awarded to top rating from the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.

All eight of the centres to be listed as "excellent" are in the south east corner, with two in Brisbane, two in Logan, two on the Sunshine Coast as well as one centre on the Gold Coast and one on Bribie Island.

Everton Park Child Care and Development centre is one of the few centre's in Queensland to be rated 'excellent'. Dexter Eager, Athena Retimana and Sophie Sligo. Picture: Renae Droop

To be named "excellent" a centre must be classified as "exceeding the national quality standards" across the seven different categories and then apply for to be granted the top rating.

Everton Park Child Care and Development Centre director Hilary Webb said their centre was re-examined for the top rating almost as soon as it expired.

"Almost three years to the day after we received our excellent rating we were inspected again," she said.

Frankie and Stella Gleeson's mother Kearma chose Everton Park Child Care and Development Centre due to it's 'excellent' rating.

Eatons Hill mum, Kearma Gleeson said how centres rated was important when finding child care for her two daughters, Stella and Frankie.

"The ratings were something really important to us when finding a centre that we knew we could trust," she said.

"I think the important thing about the ratings system is it is a form of feedback for the centres who maybe aren't performing how they should be.

"It's like a performance review in a job. You need to know where to have to improve to be better."

Mrs Webb said she believed inspections were vital to ensure children were given the best possible care.

"The inspections are important to make sure we are providing the best possible service for the children," she said.

"What is best for the child is at the heart of everything we do."

"We often look at what we are doing and ask 'Should we still be doing that?' even if

it is something that we have always done. That doesn't mean we can't do it better."

Queensland's 'excellent' child care centres

Everton Park Child Care and Development Centre

Pelican Waters - Golden Beach Preschool Kindergarten and Child Care

Rosie's Early Learning Pty Ltd

Milford Lodge Child Care Centre

John Paul College Outside School Hours Care

Bribie Island Community Kindergarten

Indooroopilly Montessori Children's House

The Southport School

Originally published as Qld's top eight child care centres revealed