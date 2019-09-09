Menu
Qld’s liquor office suspends hundreds of licences

by Hayden Johnson
9th Sep 2019 7:40 PM
THE liquor licenses of more than 700 Queensland businesses were suspended last month following non-payment, new data reveals.

In August the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation issued suspension notices to 702 industry licensees who failed to pay their annual fees.

At midnight on August 29, 279 of those liquor licences were automatically cancelled as a result of the failure to pay the annual fee.

"The majority of these licensees had gone out of business during the 2018-19 financial year," an office spokeswoman said.

A commercial hotel is stung $3842 each year in liquor licence rates while a bottle shop pays $4267 and a community club with fewer than 2000 members is charged $710.

Hotels in very remote Queensland pay just $376 after the State Government backed a Katter's Australian Party Bill to reduce fees for remote pubs so they don't pay the same as their city slicker counterparts.

Licensees are required to pay a licence fee by 31 July each year or face suspension for up to 28 days.

A licence will be cancelled if the fee is not paid within the suspension period.

"If licensees are unable to make this payment as a result of personal or financial hardship or where their premises had been adversely affected by natural disaster they can apply to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation to pay their fee in instalments," the spokeswoman said.

She declined to provide details about the cancelled licencees, citing privacy concerns.

