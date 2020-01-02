Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Coach whisperer Bradley Charles Stubbs and Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters.
Rugby League

Queensland's ‘coach whisperer’ finds new sport

by Travis Meyn
2nd Jan 2020 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY league's famous "Coach Whisperer" has turned his focus to golf.

Bradley Stubbs, employed by Queensland ahead of their 2-1 State of Origin series loss this year, is advertising workshops for golfers.

"It takes only one session to change your thinking, to have you hitting your driver 5-10% longer and drop down 1-2 clubs" Stubbs posted on Twitter.

Stubbs said he had sessions available in Sydney and Melbourne early this year.

Stubbs was also spotted at the Gabba last month before a Brisbane Heat Big Bash game.

 

The Heat could certainly do with some help.

Done. Done. Done!

 

More Stories

Show More
bradley stubbs queensland maroons state of origin
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency chopper called for injured rider

        Emergency chopper called for injured rider

        Breaking UPDATE: A MOTORCYCLE rider is being airlifted to hospital following a crash this morning

        Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        premium_icon Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        Council News Only months away from Ipswich City Council elections, candidates have netted a...

        Animal food crisis looms as hay growers issue supply warning

        premium_icon Animal food crisis looms as hay growers issue supply warning

        News Livestock and horse owners face hay running out in just months.