QLD’s first electric bus service charges into action

Catch this electric bus and save the environment and get to centres including the Hyperdome.

THE state's first fully electric urban bus route has taken charge in one of Logan's growth suburbs, Yarrabilba.

Estate developer Lendlease and Logan Coaches led the charge today launching Queensland's first electric urban bus service and marking a new era in public transport for the state.

The electric bus follows LendLease's move in 2017, when Yarrabilba became the first masterplanned community in Australia to install a fast electric car charger.

Yarrabilba resident Jim Barbey at the electric car charging bay, the first in a masterplanned estate in southeast Queensland.

It will be the first electric bus service in Queensland to have a full timetable.

Lendlease said it showed the developer's commitment to environmental initiatives at Yarrabilba, a leader in sustainable masterplanned communities.

The Yutong-manufactured bus was unveiled at Yarrabilba Sales this morning, when residents got the first ride in the fully airconditioned 40-seater, which will begin official duties on the weekend.

The bus has 12 batteries, with overnight charging delivering a driving range of up to 380km. The vehicle's zero emissions and ultra-quiet, smoother operation brings a new dimension to the heavy vehicle industry.

The bus will operate on a Logan Coaches continuous loop from Yarrabilba with stops at Yarrabilba Dve to Loganlea, Logan Hyperdome and as far as Beenleigh, from 6.15am to 7.30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

Yarrabilba is a masterplanned community which has achieved a six-star green star communities rating, the highest grading for sustainable developments in Australia.