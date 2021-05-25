Qld euthanasia laws explained as historic reforms introduced

Voluntary assisted dying will only be offered to adults in Queensland who are expected to die within 12 months from a condition they consider intolerable.

And it will not be available to someone only because they have a disability or mental illness.

The historic reforms were officially introduced in Queensland Parliament today, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying the matter had not been rushed but considered extensively.

But there is uncertainty around how the scheme will be available to people in regional, rural and remote areas because of the Commonwealth's Criminal Code.

Currently under the Code, it is illegal to use a phone, videoconference, email or other electronic communication to publish or distribute material that counsels or incites committing or attempting to commit suicide.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had written to the Prime Minister requesting the Federal Government to urgently amend the Code.

"Given Queensland's geography, it will be difficult for any voluntary assisted dying scheme to ensure equity of access for people in rural and remote areas while the Commonwealth Criminal Code provisions remain in place," she said.

Under the proposed laws, a person must be able to make their own decision at the time the substance is administered.

They must have been diagnosed with a disease, illness or medical condition that is advanced, progressive and will cause death.

The Premier said the 12 month timeframe made it clear that the scheme was only an option for people who are at the end of their life.

As part of the proposed laws, there will be a residency requirement ensuring Queenslanders are given preference.

A person's decision-making capacity will be assessed multiple times and they must also be assessed as having acted voluntarily and without coercion.

They will need to complete a staged request and assessment process which will be undertaken by two qualified doctors.

If one of those doctors is unsure about whether the person has decision-making capacity or whether they are acting voluntarily, they must refer them to another practitioner.

A person will be required to make three separate requests and can change their mind at any time.

The substance will be able to be administered by the person themselves or by a practitioner.

Nurse practitioners and registered nurses will be allowed to administer it - allowing for greater access to the scheme for those living in rural and remote areas.

Health workers will not be allowed to initiate a discussion about euthanasia to a person - unless at the same time they inform them about the treatment options available including palliative care and the likely outcomes.

The prohibition will apply to anyone who provides health services or professional care services to a person.

No health practitioner will be forced to participate if they don't agree with the process but the Bill sets out that that person will need to inform the person of their refusal, the reason for it and information around how they can access it.

An entity won't be obliged to provide the scheme.

A raft of offences have been proposed including making it illegal to coerce a person into either making or revoking a request for access.

Anyone found to have done this will face a maximum of seven years in jail.

The Premier said in the past year, she had lost both her grandmother and her uncle.

"This has caused me to reflect long and hard on a lot of things, and I honestly feel that the time is right for this Bill," she said.

"It is a Bill about empowerment.

"It's about giving people choice.

"It's about giving people autonomy to make their own decisions about their end of life.

"Most importantly, it's about compassion in the face of suffering.

"And it's about Queenslanders supporting individuals to make these choices for themselves."

If passed, the scheme will begin in January 2023.

Katter’s Australian Party members addressing euthanasia protesters outside Queensland Parliament. Photo: Hayden Johnson

Earlier, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders had spoken and the time was right to consider the historic reforms.

It comes as more questions are asked - and not clearly answered - about the state government's proposed COVID-19 quarantine facility at Wellcamp.

The Palaszczuk Government refused to give any details, including how COVID patients would be taken to hospital.

Ahead of Question Time, about two-dozen protesters gathered outside Parliament this morning to object the Bill, with leader of Katter's Australian Party, Robbie Katter, and MP Shane Knuth addressing the crowd.

"The problem is are people educated on what the impacts of this are. Because as a five-second proposition - do you think people should have the rights and freedoms to take their own life? yeah, okay - but do you realise what the implications of this are down the road if this is not regulated properly?," Mr Katter said.

Mr Katter also questioned the legitimacy of the conscience vote which Ms Palaszczuk will grant her MPs.

"The government is not going to put something in the parliament they know they're not going to get through and I think the idea that it's a conscious vote is just silly from the government because yes there are few people on the outskirts but they're not to be putting something through this parliament unless they can manage the outcome," he said.

Some of the protesters held placards which slammed VAD as "legalising assisted suicide". Ms Palaszczuk Tweeted that losing someone you love was always painful and more so if they suffered.

"I've experienced it with my own family," she said.

"It's a deeply personal issue."

The Premier last week unveiled the Queensland Law Reform Commission's report and draft legislation.

Both she and Opposition Leader David Crisafulli will grant their MPs a conscience vote.

However Mr Crisafulli at the weekend would not say if he personally supported euthanasia but pledged to have an open mind when approaching the matter.

