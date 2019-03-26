Qld's best juniors to play on Ipswich's 'real clay courts'

Ipswich Junior Open tournament director Zac Remar (left) with his brother Lincoln at the One Mile clay courts.

Ipswich Junior Open tournament director Zac Remar (left) with his brother Lincoln at the One Mile clay courts. David Nielsen

TENNIS: Former Ipswich Grammar School student Zac Remar has been around his favourite sport long enough to know a quality tournament when he sees one.

When such a championship is on home soil - or more accurately clay - it's even more appealing.

That's why Remar is thrilled with what's in store on the George Alder Tennis Centre clay courts during the Ipswich Junior Open starting on Friday.

"It's really awesome how Ipswich has this venue that is now at that world class level,'' Remar said, ecstatic about the condition of the surfaces at One Mile.

"We've spent a lot of time, energy and money to get the courts to be at top ITF (International Tennis Federation) standard . . . and now the kids get to actually play on them.''

The Ipswich coach said that provided a fantastic opportunity for kids who train every day and want to experience play on a "real clay court''.

After a successful Ipswich Junior Open last year, the latest tournament has been granted Silver status for the first time, meaning the young players can gain valuable ranking points.

This year's Ipswich Junior Open will also be a standalone championship, rather than part of a senior tournament at the same time.

Equally satisfying for Remar and other regional coaching colleagues is the increased interest in this year's three-day tournament.

Matches are being played in the 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under, and 18 and under age groups.

With 300 juniors nominated in 18 boys and girls singles and doubles events, Remar was delighted with the response.

"It's actually the biggest Ipswich Junior Open they've ever had,'' Remar said. "It's looking really good.

"In the boys events, from 10 all the way to 18, every single draw is full, which has never happened before. We had reserve lists that were full as well.''

Most of the girls events were close to receiving full nominations.

"We've got more entries than Queensland Tennis got for their Silver junior event,'' he said. "All the top players in Queensland are going to be here.''

Play starts at 4.30pm on Friday to allow school kids time to prepare.

Matches will continue at 8am on Saturday and Sunday, leading to the finals from 1pm.