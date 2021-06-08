Menu
A massive 30m-high dinosaur discovered in Queensland has been verified as being the largest species of dinosaur ever found in Australia.
Offbeat

Qld’s B-double sized dinosaur stomps into the record books

by Maddy Morwood
8th Jun 2021 5:10 AM
Australia's largest dinosaur has just stomped into the record books all the way from southern Queensland.

A piece of the Australotitan cooperensis, affectionately nicknamed 'Cooper', was first discovered in the rural town of Eromanga in 2004.

But it was the joint effort between Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum, spanning 17 years, that led to 'Cooper' officially being declared our big Aussie dino.

The Australotitan cooperensis.
Palaeontologists say the beast was as long as a basketball court and taller than a B-double.

This means it sits among the 10-15 largest dinosaurs that ever roamed the earth - and puts Queensland on the map.

"We're not world-beaters just yet, but that doesn't mean we won't be," Queensland Museum palaeontologist Dr Scott Hocknull said.

Dr Hocknull said that the success of finding 'Cooper' was down to 3D printing and digital advancements.

"We used digital technology to scan each bone and compare those bones with every species of dinosaur in the world to ensure it was a new species, " he said.

"I could never have put these 200-300kg bones on the back of a ute."

Cooper, Allie and Darcy Edwards from Eromanga State School sizing up against a replica of Cooper's rear leg at the Eromanga Natural History Museum. Picture: Steve Young
Cooper, Allie and Darcy Edwards from Eromanga State School sizing up against a replica of Cooper's rear leg at the Eromanga Natural History Museum. Picture: Steve Young

Dr Hocknull said that the printing meant they were also able to discover more about 'Cooper'.

"We found evidence on their environment, how they moved through their environment and what they did with their environment," he said.

The palaeontologist said that all 17 years of effort was worth it and that he hopes the discovery opens up more interest and opportunities for dinosaur discovery in Queensland.

"This is just the start," he said

 

