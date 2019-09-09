Fire toll still being counted, Acting Premier cans visit

Peter Patti with sons Brock and Cruze. The Patti's are lucky to have a house still with one family member calling it 'a miracle'.

THE full extent of damage caused by the September Stanthorpe fires won't be known for a few days yet.

According to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, damage assessments are still ongoing.

But as of today, more than 2000 hectares has been burnt just around the Stanthorpe area.

It has been confirmed three homes have been destroyed, with a further four structures lost.

"We're still considered an active bushfire there in Stanthorpe, we're still currently fighting those fires so they'll continue to do damage assessments as they are able to," a QFES spokesperson said.

"It'll be dependant on how the fire is travelling and when it goes out before we know more.

Acting Premier Jackie Trad was expected to fly into Stanthorpe on Monday alongside Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford but their planned visit had to be cancelled.

Acting Premier Jackie Trad had to cancel a planned visit to Stanthorpe earlier today. File

"QFES needs the chopper for more pressing issues," a spokesman from Acting Premier Trad's office said.

Ms Trad had planned to survey the damage in the Caves Rd area after stopping in at the Canungra Incident Control Centre on the Scenic Rim.

Her office said they'll take the next couple days to assess whether they come out later in the week.

Also under the microscope is the water usage currently being required to fight the fires.

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie said most of the water used so far had been taken from Storm King Dam.

"We will assess the situation over the next 48 hours once QFES no longer needs to draw on that supply.

"We'll assess what that means for the long term supply.

"We've already been speaking to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy about the possibility of that water supply running dry early," Cr Dobie said.

Prior to the fires, the dam was expected to be dry by December. Cr Dobie said those dates will now be revised.

"The above ground storage may run out earlier.

"We have already got plans well down the track to supply emergency water to Stanthorpe and that can commence earlier than was originally planned in December and January," she said.