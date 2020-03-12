Qld women continue to inspire young cricketers

SOME outstanding Queensland players will be remembered at the 90th anniversary of Brisbane women's cricket final on Sunday.

The celebration function is at Allan Border Oval, in conjunction with the final of the Katherine Raymont Shield.

In Queensland, women's cricket officially commenced on November 4, 1929.

Cath Smith was vice-captain of the first Australian team that played England in a test in Brisbane at the Exhibition Grounds in 1934. She captained Queensland from 1934-40.

She scored 222 not out in a club match in 1940.

Today female cricketers play for the Cath Smith Medal. It is awarded to the best female cricketer who plays in the Queensland Cricket competition for the Katherine Raymont Shield (1st grade).

The first interstate game was played in February 1931. Queensland had a team up until the late 1960's.

Women's cricket in Queensland disbanded for a period and then reformed again in the 1970's.

Katherine Raymont presenting the Katherine Raymont Shield to the captain of the winning 2018 team.

Katherine Raymont, a Lockyer product, became involved in 1979 when she moved to Brisbane.

Having played in the backyard with her brothers, she had always had a dream of playing the game.

Queensland teams around this time consisted of players from the age of 14 to over 40, which made it very hard for the younger players. These girls often didn't stay long in the sport, which was disappointing given the talent some of these girls possessed.

The introduction of an underage interstate competition in the mid-1980s was a great step forward for the girls as this gave the younger players a pathway which hadn't been there before.

Former Queensland cricketers Marg Ready (1976-86), Madeline O'Dea (1960-61), Kaye Langsford (1959-60) and Katherine Raymont (1979-94).

Today girls have U/12, U/15 and U/18 state championships that they can play in.

Females played the game under the banner of the Queensland Women's Cricket Association up until women's cricket became part of Queensland Cricket in the late 1990's.

District clubs in Brisbane were to try and have a women's team along with their men's teams, as is the expectation also for veteran's cricket to have a women's veterans (over 40s) team in each veterans region.

The number of Brisbane clubs having at least one women's team is continuing to grow.

During the QWCA era, there was very little funding available for the sport.

Players would have to do their own fund raising to play at a championship, which was held each year in a different state.

Players would often have to pay their own way and to save money they would often travel by car to the championship.

Raymont remembers driving to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra during her state playing years.

To see how far it has come to where players are now contracted for amounts that allow players to be full time players is great. For the younger players to have the support of coaching and facilities to reach dreams of being a professional woman cricketer are changes that can only see the game grow.

"For me after making the Queensland team and touring with them for a couple of years I had the dream that I wanted to play test cricket,'' Raymont said.

"Fortunately I achieved my dream but today the young girls only have the opportunity to play a one-off Test against England which is part of an Ashes series that is made up of one test match, three one-dayers and three T20's.

"I played in a three-Test series against New Zealand."

The Women's 50 over World Cup in 1974 was the first World Cricket Cup, played before the men played their first World Cup in 1975.

The opportunity for females to play the game of cricket is there for anyone who has a desire to play our sport and dreams can be fulfilled with plenty of hard work and dedication.

The aim is to expand veteran women's cricket in this region, as well as the cricket of young women.

For more information how to become involved, ring 0419 776872.