Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Qld woman's alleged killer faces court

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:40 PM

A man has faced court accused of killing a Queensland woman who hasn't been seen since she visited a sick relative eight months ago.

Jason Cooper, 44, has been accused of the manslaughter of Shae Francis, who was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital in October 2018.

The 35-year-old woman wasn't reported missing until March this year.

Cooper is also charged with interfering with her corpse and stealing.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being extradited a day earlier from Victoria.

Cooper was arrested in Bendigo last week after what police labelled a protracted investigation.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody, with his matter adjourned to July 22.

More Stories

court crime editors picks extradited shae francis

Top Stories

    Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    premium_icon Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    News Within a span of a few hours, an empty house is transformed into a welcoming home.

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    premium_icon Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    Business The business only opened in August of last year

    'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    premium_icon 'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    News Grab your Akubra and pull on your best pair of jeans.

    UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    premium_icon UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    News The Spartan proved well-suited for supporting the task.