Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Qld woman stabbed to death, boy hurt

by Tracey Ferrier
27th Jun 2019 4:19 PM

A young mother has been stabbed to death and a little boy wounded in the remote town of Kowanyama on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

A 29-year-old man who had been living with the woman is expected to be charged with her murder - along with other offences - after allegedly stabbing her in her neck and torso.

Officers were called after receiving reports of a domestic incident. Another person at the house at the time was not injured.

Members of the community took the 27-year-old woman to a local clinic but she could not be saved.

It's understood she was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who is being treated in the Cairns Hospital. He was allegedly attacked at a second property in the early hours of Thursday.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives and forensic investigators have been flown to the remote coastal town.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
child injury editors picks fatality stabbing

Top Stories

    'I just want to know what happened to my dogs'

    premium_icon 'I just want to know what happened to my dogs'

    Pets & Animals The following morning, he also found several dead cats and crows at the end of the street.

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:07 PM
    Deebing developer's pledge to work with traditional owners

    premium_icon Deebing developer's pledge to work with traditional owners

    Business A handful of Indigenous elders remains at the site

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:05 PM
    Rev heads race to annual car festival

    premium_icon Rev heads race to annual car festival

    Motor Sports Get up close to a number of classic cars this weekend

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    'Workers at risk' with major safety breaches at school site

    premium_icon 'Workers at risk' with major safety breaches at school site

    Environment The state has issued a dozen notices, which the company challenges