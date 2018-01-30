Menu
QLD WEATHER: Temps to drop by almost 10C with cool change

Ruby Cummins, 12, from Uki cools off at Snapper Rocks. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Ruby Cummins, 12, from Uki cools off at Snapper Rocks. Picture: Nigel Hallett
by Jack McKay, Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail
  • Scroll down for your local weather forecast

TEMPERATURES look finally set to to tumble, as a cool change moves across parts of Queensland, including the south east, later this week.

Brisbane is tipped to reach a top of only 24C on Friday - down from Wednesday's predicted scorcher of 33C.

Ipswich and the Gold Coast will also dip to 24C degrees by the end of the week, with the mercury still expected to linger above 30C until Wednesday.

The cooler weather will coincide with potential showers and light southeasterly winds.

The change is not expected to last long though, with temperatures expected to climb back to 29C in Brisbane by Monday.

A 7C increase in temperatures is also expected Ipswich, where the mercury will reach a top of 31C by the start of next week.

Meanwhile, a tropical low in the Coral Sea will be responsible for ideal surfing conditions this week at Queensland's southern beaches.

A 2m easterly swell is forecast between Cape Moreton and Point Danger before a strong south-south-easterly wind change on Thursday.

Weatherzone's Angus McLean-Smith said waves were likely to pick up on Thursday as well. "Expect to see a lot of surfers around the Gold Coast," he said. "Winds will be southerly and quite strong, around 20-30km/h."

The bureau has forecast ongoing cloudy weather and showers for much of the southeast for the rest of the week.

Mr McLean-Smith said there was the potential for an afternoon storm today.

"(Today) we're looking at a top of 30C and a relatively humid day," he said. "It's likely to feel warmer ... There might be a few showers about, but not any extensive totals. In the afternoon, there is a potential for a storm."

 

Southeast Coast

 

Location          Max.        Summary

 Brisbane

 

  30 °C Shower or two.

 Brisbane Airport

 

  29 °C Shower or two.

 Gatton

 

  32 °C Shower or two.

 Gold Coast Seaway

 

  29 °C Shower or two.

 Ipswich

 

  32 °C Shower or two.

 Maleny

 

  26 °C Shower or two.

 Maroochydore

 

  29 °C Shower or two.

Nambour

 

  28 °C Shower or two.

 Noosa Heads

 

  28 °C Shower or two.

 

Darling Downs and Granite Belt

 

Location            Max.         Summary

 Dalby

 

  33 °C Partly cloudy.

 Goondiwindi

 

  37 °C Sunny.

 Toowoomba

 

  29 °C Possible shower developing.

 Warwick

 

  31 °C Partly cloudy.

 Chinchilla

 

  35 °C Mostly sunny.

 Miles

 

  36 °C Sunny.

 Oakey

 

  32 °C Possible shower developing.

 Stanthorpe

 

  28 °C Partly cloudy.

 

Wide Bay and Burnett

 

Location              Max.              Summary

 Bundaberg

 

  31 °C Shower or two clearing.

 Gympie

 

  30 °C Shower or two.

 Hervey Bay

 

  30 °C Shower or two.

 Kingaroy

 

  31 °C Shower or two clearing.

 Maryborough

 

  30 °C Shower or two.

 Gayndah

 

  33 °C Afternoon shower or two.

 Monto

 

  34 °C Partly cloudy.

 

 

Capricornia

 

Location               Max.              Summary

 Gladstone

 

  33 °C Possible shower.

 Rockhampton

 

  36 °C Partly cloudy.

 Biloela

 

  35 °C Partly cloudy.

 Yeppoon

 

  31 °C Possible late shower.

 

 

Central Coast and Whitsundays

 

Location          Max.         Summary

 Mackay

 

  33 °C Shower or two. Possible storm.

 Bowen

 

  33 °C Shower or two. Possible storm.

 Carmila

 

  32 °C Shower or two. Possible storm.

 Hamilton Island

 

  30 °C Shower or two. Possible storm.

 Proserpine

 

  34 °C Showers. Possible afternoon storm.

 

Maranoa and Warrego

Location           Max.          Summary

 Charleville

 

 

 

37 °C

Mostly sunny.

 Roma

 

  37 °C Mostly sunny.

 St George

 

  37 °C Mostly sunny.

 Augathella

 

  36 °C Partly cloudy.

 Bollon

 

  37 °C Mostly sunny.

 Cunnamulla

 

  39 °C Sunny.

 Dirranbandi

 

  37 °C Mostly sunny.

 Injune

 

  35 °C Partly cloudy.
 Surat   36 °C Mostly sunny.

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news queensland weather

