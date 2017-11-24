QLD VOTES: Political deals, campaign slogans confuse voters

"I'M voting for Pauline”.

That's a statement political expert Dr Paul Williams has heard from some voters who seem unaware Pauline Hanson isn't a candidate in this election, and that a vote for One Nation won't see the fiery red head replace Annastacia Palaszczuk as Queensland's Premier.

Having a celebrity leader like Pauline Hanson gives local candidates a boost with many voters believing that, no matter the name on the ballot paper, "they're voting for Pauline”.

It's a confusing message the party uses to its advantage and One Nation isn't the only party leaving voters confused about who they are actually voting for in this election.

The Labor Party and its union backers have heavily circulated the message that a vote for Pauline Hanson's One Nation is a vote for Tim Nicholls and the LNP.

"It's a clever line,” Dr Williams said.

"The beauty of it is, it's vague enough to mean different things to different people across the state.

"The message is; if you vote One Nation you could be inadvertently electing the LNP. It's playing on the fact we have to number every square.”

This will be the first State Election where compulsory preferences are at play meaning voters must number every box on the ballot paper.

Dr Williams said the clever slogan also played on the arrangement the LNP has with One Nation regarding preferences, in an election where One Nation is tipped to win about five seats, which would give the party the balance of power.

On its how-to-vote cards, the LNP has preferenced One Nation ahead of the Labor in 49 of the 61 seats One Nation is contesting.

One Nation is repaying the favour in most seats.

"Punters hate political deals,” Dr Williams said.

"Yet, that's naive because everything is a deal in some way. Being selected as a candidate is a deal.”

The Labor tactic is similar to the LNP slogan that "a vote for The Greens is a vote for Labor” only The Greens aren't tipped to hold the balance of power this election, generally aren't considered an extreme party, and the alliance was out in the open.

Dr Williams advice? Don't follow the how-to-vote card, but number the boxes in the order you choose, putting the least liked party last.