QLD VOTES: Jordan candidates upbeat at halfway point

POLLING DAY: Pastor Phil Cutcliffe is happy to be part of the state election.

DESPITE the heat and uncertain outcomes expected for the seat of Jordan, candidates remain positive as they hit the hustings for the Queensland State Election 2017.

Infrastructure and lunch for the volunteers was on the mind of the LNP candidate for Jordan, Dr Duncan Murray at the halfway point of polling day.

Ensuring his twenty strong team was fed by mid afternoon, Dr Murray had spent the day in the south of the electorate and found his way to handing out how to votes at the Springfield Lakes Highschool.

The Greenbank resident who had nominated with a focus on health said the priorities of the voters he was talking to were varied.

"It is a very mixed message we are getting from the voters today," he said.

"When you have a chance to talk to people they are very keen on what we have been putting forward through this election time which is predominately roads, trains and schools," he said.

"What we have been really talking with people about in the area has been the infrastructure side of things.

"These are the Centenary Highway and arterials like the Mount Lindsay highway, and of course cost of living and all those exciting things," he said.

"In days like today you don't really get to talk to everybody," he said.

The "hopeful" candidate said while he will be eager for a result doesn't expect to hear the clear winner any time soon. "I really don't feel we are going to have an answer at the end of the day because it is a field of seven candidates," Dr Murray said.

"You have two really strong local candidates that I have a lot of respect for, and I believe the vote is going to be split in such a way that we really are going to be down to preferences to see where it is going to be happening," he said.

LNP Candidate for Jordan Dr Duncan Murray with a few volunteers at Springfield Lakes.

For Pastor Phil Cutcliffe an independent candidate for Jordan the day, despite the heat was off to a great start.

"Well it is successful already, I feel like I am already a success just stepping forward and putting my name and doing the campaign," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"Just doing the campaign I've really enjoyed it," he said.

The local identity who was joined by his wife at Woodcrest State College had over 100 volunteers assisting throughout the electorate.

"That has been amazing the support of family, friends, my church family and Westside Community Care has been great," the local personality said.

"A lot of people have just come out of the wood work to get behind it.

"I'm not worried if I lose, I won't be disappointed because I really enjoy what I do already," he said.

"I am not a career politician or anything and you don't need to be one to serve your community.