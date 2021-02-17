COVID vaccines will start rolling out in Queensland on Monday, with a plan for 100 jabs to be given on the Gold Coast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her government was concentrating on the plan for next week, for the beginning of the vaccine's rollout.

"The roll out goes right up until the end of October," the Premier said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland’s vaccine rollout will continue until October. File picture Glenn Hampson

"There are responsibilities for the state for the roll out … and there are responsibilities for the commonwealth."

Ms Palaszczuk said the roll out would start off very slowly, with there being no need to panic.

It comes as the state again records zero cases of COVID-19 overnight, with 9846 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said authorities planned to vaccinate 27,000 front line workers in Queensland over the next month.

"The month after that is when we'll start going to the more broader population," she said.

"No one will be missed here," Dr Young said.

She said anyone 18 years old or older would be vaccinated by the end of October.

"That is our plan," she said.

There should be 14 days between when someone gets the COVID-19 jab and the flu vaccine.

Dr Young urged everyone to get the flu jab this year.

Originally published as Qld vaccine plans ramp up: 'No-one will be missed