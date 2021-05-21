Menu
Qld town costs less than Sydney apartment

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
21st May 2021 7:26 AM | Updated: 8:43 AM

 

For less than the cost of an apartment in Sydney or Brisbane, buyers could claim ownership of an entire town in far north Queensland, complete with a museum, church, and railway station.

The township of Lappa, two hours west of Cairns via the Burke Development Road, is a historic former mining town.

After more than 30 years, current owner Tim Pratter has put Lappa, which consists of three 120-year-old buildings, up for sale for just $340,000.

The town of Lappa, two hours west of Cairns, is up for sale for less than the price of an apartment in Sydney or Brisbane.
The town of Lappa, two hours west of Cairns, is up for sale for less than the price of an apartment in Sydney or Brisbane. Pics from Facebook

By comparison, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Sydney is $732,500 according to realestate.com.au.

It's slightly cheaper in Queensland's capital, where buyers can snap up an extra bedroom for $545,000.

The town includes the famous Espanol Hotel - now a museum and BYO bar, a church/house that was moved from Almaden in the 1940s, and the Lappa Railway Station which has been restored to its "former glory".

The Espanol Hotel is now a museum and BYO bar.
The Espanol Hotel is now a museum and BYO bar. Picture: Facebook

Mr Pratter, who cited health and family issues as the reason for selling, said the sale was "not for everyone", but hoped a keen buyer would take up the opportunity.

"There is still work to be done to restore Lappa," he said.

"The reward on completion is a perfectly placed stop for visitors to the Chillagoe Caves, as well as a potential Lions Den of the Western Tablelands.

"Lappa's charms include a pristine season creek and waterfall and rock pools an easy ten minute walk away.

"The museum provides additional income."

Mr Pratter said the museum provided additional income.
Mr Pratter said the museum provided additional income. Picture: Facebook

Mr Pratter said the nearest neighbours were 5km away, and the nearest town was 42km away in Dumbula.

The township has an off grid solar power with mains power available, has two 5000 litre water tanks and a school bus service is available.

The town is connected via satellite NBN internet.

