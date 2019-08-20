Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Politics

Qld to outlaw traffic-stopping devices

by Sonia Kohlbacher
20th Aug 2019 11:18 AM

DEVICES used by protesters to lock themselves together and slow their removal from roads and train tracks they block will be outlawed in Queensland.

Steel cylinders and drums filled with concrete used by protesters when they lay across a road or railway will also become illegal and police will be given powers to search for them under new laws.

Police have arrested dozens of Extinction Rebellion protesters in recent weeks but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday she believes new laws are needed.

"Everyone has the right to conduct a peaceful protest," she told parliament on Tuesday.

"The activities of some are not peaceful, they're not right and I'm not going to let them continue."

