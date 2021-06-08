Qld slammed for running ‘dead last’ in vital emissions race

Queensland lags the nation in cutting Co2 emissions despite the government commissioning at least five reports to progress towards net zero.

Queensland is lagging behind most states and territories in reducing greenhouse gas emissions as concerns grow the state won't reach its ambitious 2030 target.

New data reveals Queensland's annual emissions output has decreased by 13.7 per cent on 2005 levels, well behind the cuts made by the economically powerful southern states.

In 2019 Queensland released 164 megatonnes of Co2 compared to 190 megatonnes in 2005, however the 2019 result is slightly higher than when the Palaszczuk Government was elected in 2015.

Queensland's greenhouse gas decrease is less than New South Wales' 17.2 per cent fall, Victoria's 24.8 per cent and South Australia's 32.9 per cent.

Queensland's energy-related emissions, which includes power generation, transport and manufacturing, have risen 26.8 per cent since 2005.

Emissions caused by changes in land use and forestry have plummeted 75 per cent.

Queensland is aiming to slash its emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050.

Opposition Environment spokesman Sam O'Connor questioned whether the government would reach the target, despite repeatedly commissioning planning reports to guide its progress.

"Every other state is doing better than Queensland compared to 2005 levels … we are practically dead last," Mr O'Connor said.

"The State Government is failing to deliver on multiple fronts.

"The LNP wants to see practical, sensible environmental measures that all Queenslanders can support and which actually work."

Sam O’Connor, Opposition Environment and Great Barrier Reef spokesman.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the government had created 44 large-scale renewable energy projects since 2015.

"Those projects now contribute more than 20 per cent to Queensland's energy mix, putting Queensland well on its way to its renewable and net zero emissions targets," she said.

Ms Scanlon said tree clearing laws, investment in solar and electric vehicles had put the state on a path to emissions reduction.

"We know more can be done, which is why we're developing a climate action plan," she said.

The Federal Government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 26-28 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 - in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

It comes as new figures reveal the number of interest-free loans for households and businesses to install solar and battery storage which have fallen into arrears.

Of the 3069 outstanding loans, 44 are in arrears at a value of $27,680.

However, the amount owing pales in comparison to the $21.7m in loans handed out by the State Government.

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the project had been a "huge success".

"The Palaszczuk Government is moving quickly to invest in large-scale storage like batteries so Queenslanders can continue installing solar and enjoying the savings," he said.

