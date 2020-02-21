Menu
A-grader Jordn Office is one of the latest Ipswich competition players named in state teams for upcoming Australian championships. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Hockey

Qld reps: Ipswich players of the future recognised

David Lems
21st Feb 2020 11:00 AM
HOCKEY: Ipswich's representative season is off to a positive start with seven promising players already identified for upcoming national titles.

Wests A-Grade goalkeeper Matt West has been named in the Queensland under-18 team preparing for the Australian championships in Tasmania from April 16-24.

Pine Mountain-based Zac McCoombes was also chosen. He plays in the Brisbane competition with his family having strong ties to Ipswich.

Wests A-grader Jordn Office retained her place in the state under-18 women's team contesting national titles at the same time in Launceston.

Both Queensland under-18 teams won last year's tournaments.

The latest Queensland under-15 selections include Hayley Petersen (team 1), Beau Millburn (U15 Boys 2) and Rhys Stenzel (U15 Boys 2).

Lile Lenaghan was named a shadow player for the under-15 girls team.

The Queensland under-15 sides are off to Bathurst from April 17-23.

The latest state teams were chosen after intensive trials in Brisbane.

Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director Hugh Hocking is planning a special training block at the Raceview fields to help the state representatives prepare for their national campaigns.

"Especially in the 18s, they are looking to build on last year's success at both tournaments and just have a really strong year,'' Hocking said.

"In the 15s, they are just looking to build in the future.''

Both state under-15 number one teams finished in the top four at last year's national titles.

