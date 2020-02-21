Menu
Qld records sixth measles case for 2020

by Janelle Miles
21st Feb 2020 5:59 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded its sixth case of highly contagious measles for the year in a man who flew into Brisbane from Singapore on Tuesday.

The Metro North Public Health Unit said the man arrived in Brisbane on Qantas Flight QF52, arriving about 6am.

He had also been unknowingly infectious while on Flight QF5294 from Phnom Penh in Cambodia into Singapore on Monday.

 

A man flew into Brisbane with Singapore while infectious with measles. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Public health physician Mekala Srirajalingam said travellers on those flights should seek medical advice if they developed measles symptoms such as a fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore, red eyes.

These are commonly followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash.

"If you do need to seek treatment or suspect you have measles-like symptoms, it is important to call the medical practice first to say you could have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid spreading the disease to others," Dr Srirajalingam said.

She said measles outbreaks overseas made it particularly important for Australians to ensure they were adequately vaccinated against the virus before travelling.

Vaccinations are recommended and funded for anyone born during or since 1966 if they have not already had two documented doses of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine or been diagnosed with measles.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis - inflammation of the brain.

For more information, contact 13 HEALTH.

