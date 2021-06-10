Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland has recorded one new local case of Covid-19 on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland has recorded one new local case of Covid-19 on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
News

Qld records one new local virus case

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
10th Jun 2021 9:23 AM | Updated: 9:38 AM

Queensland has recorded one new locally acquired Covid-19 case, as the state waits with bated breath for the fallout of a Victorian woman travelling into the state while infectious.

The new case is the husband of the 44-year-old Melbourne woman who tested positive on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday, almost a week after she first developed symptoms on June 3.

They are both in quarantine at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The pair left Victoria on June 1, four days into Victoria’s lockdown, and travelled through regional NSW before crossing into Queensland at the Goondiwindi border.

Queensland and NSW had, at the time, closed their border to Victoria.

All three states have scrambled to track the pair’s movements and test anyone who came into contact with them.

There were six new cases of Covid-19 detected in hotel quarantine as of Thursday morning.

Originally published as Qld records one new local virus case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

        Premium Content Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

        News Police discovered marijuana butter and cookies after executing a search warrant on an Ipswich property.

        Major ice cream franchise to open Somerset store this week

        Premium Content Major ice cream franchise to open Somerset store this week

        Business Don’t let the cold weather deter you – this ice cream parlour is aiming to open to...

        Hammer attack victim expected to wake from coma

        Premium Content Hammer attack victim expected to wake from coma

        News Police waiting to speak to the victim of violent home invasion

        Feels like Minus 4C! Snow alert as polar blast drives storms

        Premium Content Feels like Minus 4C! Snow alert as polar blast drives storms

        Weather Snow possible as state braces for record-breaking cold snap